UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Designates US Ambassador To Belgium As Acting Representative To EU - State Dept.

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Tue 05th May 2020 | 02:40 AM

Trump Designates US Ambassador to Belgium as Acting Representative to EU - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) President Donald Trump has appointed Ambassador to Belgium Ronald Gidwitz to serve as US Acting Representative to the European Union, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce the President has designated Ambassador Ronald J. Gidwitz as Acting Representative of the United States to the European Union," Pompeo said on Monday.

In his new role, Gidwitz will work to strengthen the US-EU partnership in achieving a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and advance shared interests and values globally, Pompeo said.

Gidwitz will continue serving as the US envoy to Belgium, strengthening the two countries' economic and security relationship, the statement added.

In February, Trump fired the former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who was a witness in the impeachment inquiry.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

In February, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.

Related Topics

Senate Ukraine European Union Trump Kiev Belgium United States February July September Congress From Mike Pompeo Coronavirus

Recent Stories

UAE&#039;s overall real GDP estimated to have grow ..

27 minutes ago

&quot;We continuously re-assess our strategic obje ..

57 minutes ago

UAE Central Bank hosts its 4th Board of Directors ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Guinea review glob ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, German Chancellor review global ..

2 hours ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed launches ‘Abu Dhabi ..

2 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.