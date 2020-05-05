Trump Designates US Ambassador to Belgium as Acting Representative to EU - State Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2020) President Donald Trump has appointed Ambassador to Belgium Ronald Gidwitz to serve as US Acting Representative to the European Union, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said in a statement.

"I am pleased to announce the President has designated Ambassador Ronald J. Gidwitz as Acting Representative of the United States to the European Union," Pompeo said on Monday.

In his new role, Gidwitz will work to strengthen the US-EU partnership in achieving a speedy recovery from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) crisis and advance shared interests and values globally, Pompeo said.

Gidwitz will continue serving as the US envoy to Belgium, strengthening the two countries' economic and security relationship, the statement added.

In February, Trump fired the former ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, who was a witness in the impeachment inquiry.

In September, the Democrat-led House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry into the president over his July 25 telephone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in which Trump allegedly asked officials in Kiev to probe into rival presidential candidate Joe Biden, threatening to hold back the US military aid for Ukraine.

In February, the Republican-majority US Senate voted 52-48 to acquit Trump on impeachment charges for abuse of power and obstruction to Congress.