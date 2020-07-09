UrduPoint.com
Trump Did Not Discuss Mexico Paying For New Border Wall With Lopez Obrador - White House

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 6 minutes ago Thu 09th July 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Did Not Discuss Mexico Paying for New Border Wall With Lopez Obrador - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th July, 2020) President Donald Trump did not discuss the issue of Mexico paying for the construction of a wall on the US southern border during a meeting with President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing.

"That discussion did not come up when I was in the room," McEnany said on Wednesday when asked if Trump discussed his campaign promise to make Mexico pay for the construction of new border wall.

McEnany added that Trump and Lopez Obrador briefly discussed mutual concerns on immigration.

Lopez Obrador is in Washington to celebrate the launch of the US-Mexico-Canada-Agreement, which went into effect on July 1 and replaced the North American Free Trade Agreement.

Both leaders signed a joint declaration at the White House pledging continued cooperation on trade and security.

Trump and Lopez Obrador will have a working dinner Wednesday evening and will be joined by prominent businessmen from both countries.

