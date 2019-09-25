Trump Did Not Overly Threaten to Cut US Aid to Ukraine in Call With Zelenskyy - Transcript

US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July did not overtly threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine over the scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, an official transcript released by the White House revealed on Wednesday

"I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine," Trump told Zelenskyy. "We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are."

The White House released the official transcript just one day after the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.