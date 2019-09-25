UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Did Not Overly Threaten To Cut US Aid To Ukraine In Call With Zelenskyy - Transcript

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 08:08 PM

Trump Did Not Overly Threaten to Cut US Aid to Ukraine in Call With Zelenskyy - Transcript

US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July did not overtly threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine over the scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, an official transcript released by the White House revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in July did not overtly threaten to withhold security assistance to Ukraine over the scandal involving former Vice President Joe Biden's son, Hunter Biden, an official transcript released by the White House revealed on Wednesday.

"I will say that we do a lot for Ukraine," Trump told Zelenskyy. "We spend a lot of effort and a lot of time. Much more than the European countries are doing and they should be helping you more than they are."

The White House released the official transcript just one day after the House of Representatives launched an impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelenskyy to investigate Hunter Biden in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.

Related Topics

Scandal Ukraine White House Trump July 2020

Recent Stories

Investigation of Attack on Saudi Oil Facilities Sh ..

3 minutes ago

33rd KP Volleyball Association named male, female ..

3 minutes ago

Israel's President May Ask Netanyahu to Form Next ..

3 minutes ago

Jinnah Sindh Muslim University researchers receive ..

3 minutes ago

Dengue surveillance team attacked in Dhoke Munshi ..

10 minutes ago

Two officials of Sindh Police awarded major punish ..

10 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.