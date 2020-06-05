UrduPoint.com
Trump Directed Pentagon To Remove 9,500 US Troops From Germany By September - Reports

Sumaira FH 5 minutes ago Fri 05th June 2020 | 11:30 PM

Trump Directed Pentagon to Remove 9,500 US Troops From Germany by September - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th June, 2020) President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defense to remove 9,500 US troops from Germany by September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US government officials.

The report said Trump directed a reduction of American forces in Germany by 9,500 from the 34,500 currently deployed there.

