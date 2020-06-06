Trump Directed Pentagon to Remove 9,500 US Troops From Germany by September - Reports

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) President Donald Trump has directed the Department of Defense to remove 9,500 US troops from Germany by September, the Wall Street Journal reported on Friday citing US government officials.

The report said Trump directed a reduction of American forces in Germany by 9,500 from the 34,500 currently deployed there.

The reduction means 25,000 US troops will be in Germany at any one time, the report said.

The move had been under consideration in the Trump administration since last September and had nothing to do with German Chancellor Angela Merkel's decision not to attend the G-7 meeting that Trump was planning to host in the United States this month, the report said.

The Pentagon declined to comment on the matter, according to the report.

The report noted the order was issued in a memorandum signed by National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien.