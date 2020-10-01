UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Directs Administration To Probe US Reliance On Foreign States For Critical Minerals

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Thu 01st October 2020 | 05:00 AM

Trump Directs Administration to Probe US Reliance on Foreign States for Critical Minerals

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st October, 2020) US President Donald Trump has issued an executive order declaring a national emergency to deal with the United States' reliance on foreign countries for critical materials important to the US military and economy.

"I hereby report that i have issued an Executive Order declaring a national emergency to deal with the threat posed by our Nation's undue reliance on critical minerals, in processed or unprocessed form, from foreign adversaries," Trump said in a letter to Congress on Wednesday.

In the order, Trump said 80 percent of US rare earth elements comes directly from China and the remainder are indirectly sourced from China through other countries.

In the 1980s, the president added, the United States produced "more of these elements than any other country in the world."

Trump said in the executive order that he has directed his administration to investigate this issue and in the next 60 days suggest any executive action that may be needed against China or other foreign countries, such as tariffs or import restrictions.

The order also requires the administration to produce a report every 180 days starting January 1, 2021, with a threat assessment of the United States' reliance on foreign materials. In addition, the order also seeks to develop secure supply chains in the United States of critical materials.

Related Topics

World Import China Trump United States January May Congress From

Recent Stories

UAE secures 24.8 per cent of Japan&#039;s crude oi ..

3 hours ago

India announces more COVID-19 related relaxations

6 hours ago

Ministry of Community Development promotes senior ..

6 hours ago

Rulers of Emirates congratulate Amir of Kuwait

6 hours ago

Nawaz should surrender before law; proposes Nadeem ..

4 hours ago

US Embassy in Kiev Confirms Death of Employee

4 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.