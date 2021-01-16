UrduPoint.com
Trump Directs Agencies To Propose Ways Of Minimizing Procurement From China - White House

Sat 16th January 2021

Trump Directs Agencies to Propose Ways of Minimizing Procurement From China - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2021) US President Donald Trump directed the federal government to come up with proposals that would reduce its dependence on Chinese goods and services, National Security Advisor Robert O'Brien announced.

"Trump directed departments and agencies to review applicable laws, regulations, and policies and to propose regulatory and policy changes, including potential executive actions, to minimize the procurement of People's Republic of China (PRC) goods and services by the Federal Government," O'Brien said in a statement on Friday.

He called for adjusting regulations and policies as well as taking other necessary actions to reduce the risk of Chinese "technical and human espionage activities directed at the Federal Government."

"Today, President Trump took another step to do just that," O'Brien said.

He repeated that China poses the single greatest national security threat to America as it sees the US as the main impediment to achieving its regional and global ambitions.

