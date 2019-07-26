UrduPoint.com
Trump Directs US Trade Representative To Seek WTO Reforms Regarding Developing Countries

Fri 26th July 2019 | 11:51 PM



WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has directed Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to secure changes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that would prevent developing countries from taking advantage or regulatory loopholes, the White House said in a memorandum released on Friday.

"The United States Trade Representative (USTR) shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, use all available means to secure changes at the WTO that would prevent self-declared developing countries from availing themselves of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations that are not justified by appropriate economic and other indicators," the memorandum said.

The White House pointed out that China and many other countries style themselves as developing countries, "allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO members."

