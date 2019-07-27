Trump Directs US Trade Representative to Seek WTO Reforms Regarding Developing Countries

US President Donald Trump has directed Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to secure changes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that would prevent developing countries from taking advantage or regulatory loopholes, the White House said in a memorandum released on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump has directed Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer to secure changes at the World Trade Organization (WTO) that would prevent developing countries from taking advantage or regulatory loopholes, the White House said in a memorandum released on Friday.

"The United States Trade Representative (USTR) shall, as appropriate and consistent with applicable law, use all available means to secure changes at the WTO that would prevent self-declared developing countries from availing themselves of flexibilities in WTO rules and negotiations that are not justified by appropriate economic and other indicators," the memorandum said.

The White House pointed out that China and many other countries style themselves as developing countries "allowing them to enjoy the benefits that come with that status and seek weaker commitments than those made by other WTO members."

Shortly after issuing the memorandum, Trump said in a statement that the WTO is broken when the world's richest countries claim to be developing countries to avoid WTO rules and get special treatment.

"No more!!! Today I directed the US Trade Representative to take action so that countries stop cheating the system at the expense of the USA!" Trump said via Twitter.

The memorandum points out that seven of the ten wealthiest economies in the world as measured by GDP per capita on a purchasing-power parity basis currently claim developing-country status: Brunei, Hong Kong, Kuwait, Macao, Qatar, Singapore and the United Arab Emirates.

The same is true for G20 and Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development (OECD) members South Korea, Turkey and Mexico.

China, the world's second largest economy, has been identified by the United States as the biggest abuser of WTO rules. Since joining the WTO, China has insisted that it is a developing country, according to the memorandum.

"The WTO is in desperate need of reform, without which the WTO will be unable to address the needs of workers and businesses or the challenges posed by the modern global economy," the memorandum said.

The discussions about reforming the WTO have been going on for years and the organization's 164 member states are yet to reach a consensus on the matter. They are divided in two camps, with one group of states - including Russia - advocating for the organization's further development and another one calling for developing a new format for the WTO.