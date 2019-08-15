UrduPoint.com
Trump Disapproval Rating Soars in Wake of Mass Shootings - Fox Poll

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump's disapproval rating shot up by nearly ten points in the aftermath of two mass shootings, a Fox news poll revealed.

Some 56 percent of voters said they disapprove of Trump's job performance, which is up from 51 percent in July, according to the poll released on Wednesday. Trump's highest disapproval rating in the Fox survey was 57 percent in October of 2017.

The poll was conducted August 11-13, roughly a week after mass shootings in El Paso, Texas and Dayton, Ohio wherein the gunmen used assault style weapons.

In addition, more than three times as many voters polled believe a mass shooting by a US citizen is a bigger threat than an attack by an Islamic terrorist (60-17 percent), according to the Fox poll. Majorities of voters of both major political parties said they were in favor of background checks, the poll said.

