Trump discussed energy markets with Saudi crown prince: W.House

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Mar, 2020 ) :US President Donald Trump discussed "global energy markets" with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman, the White House said Tuesday, after a deep plunge in oil prices shook markets worldwide.

The White House statement said Trump spoke with the crown prince on Monday but gave few details on the substance of their discussions, "The president and the crown prince discussed global energy markets and other critical regional and bilateral issues," it said.

On Monday, oil prices plummeted by more than 30 percent in international markets as a price war broke out between Saudi Arabia and Russia, triggering a massive sell-off in global stock markets.

By Tuesday, oil prices had bounced back 10 percent and stock markets also rebounded.