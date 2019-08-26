UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Discussed Possibility Of Using Nuclear Bombs To Stop Hurricanes - Reports

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 07:50 AM

Trump Discussed Possibility of Using Nuclear Bombs to Stop Hurricanes - Reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has several times discussed with national security officials the possibility of using nuclear bombs to prevent hurricanes from reaching the United States, the Axios news portal reported on Monday, citing sources.

"Why don't we nuke them? They start forming off the coast of Africa, as they're moving across the Atlantic, we drop a bomb inside the eye of the hurricane and it disrupts it. Why can't we do that?" Trump reportedly said during a hurricane briefing at the White House, as paraphrased by the publication's source.

According to sources, the officials present at a briefing were shocked by the idea.

The president also expressed this idea in a conversation with a senior administration official, the publication added. A source told the publication that in 2017, Trump has already talked about the possibility of bombing hurricanes, but without the word "nuclear.

" This was reflected in a note of the US National Security Council.

One senior official said Trump's proposal was not cause for alarm, since the president's goal is "to keep a catastrophic hurricane from hitting the mainland," which is "not bad."

The White House did not comment on the report.

The publication also noted that the idea to nuke hurricanes, which cause major damage to US economy, was considered by the Eisenhower administration in the 1950s. Then the idea was developed by a government scientist. According to US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration the nuclear explosion will not alter the storm, but radioactive fallout will cause major damage to the environment.

Related Topics

Africa Storm Nuclear White House Trump United States 2017 From Government

Recent Stories

UAE leaders congratulate Chairman of Sudan&#039;s ..

9 hours ago

NEC announces preliminary list of candidates for F ..

9 hours ago

Accommodation, food services&#039; contribution to ..

10 hours ago

FAB rejects Qatar&#039;s financial regulatory auth ..

12 hours ago

UAE Embassy in Mexico hosts annual investment even ..

12 hours ago

UAE-Saudi Capacity Building Programme begins in Ri ..

12 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.