WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 02nd May, 2020) US President Donald Trump discussed the current state of the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic and moves to reopen the global economy with Portuguese President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa, White House spokesperson Judd Deere said on Friday.

"Today, [President] Donald Trump spoke with President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa of Portugal," Deere said in a statement. "President Trump and President Rebelo de Sousa discussed the latest efforts to combat the coronavirus pandemic and reopen global economies."

Trump commended his Portuguese counterpart for his strong response to help stop the spread of the virus, Deere said.

Portugal has recorded 25,351 cases of coronavirus with 1,007 deaths, according to Johns Hopkins University.