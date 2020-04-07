UrduPoint.com
Trump Discusses COVID-19 Response With Pharmaceutical Companies - White House

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 07th April 2020 | 01:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th April, 2020) US President Donald Trump discussed the coronavirus (COVID_19) response with the heads of pharmaceutical and bio-tech companies, White House spokesperson Stephanie Grisham said on Monday.

"President just hosted a call with CEOs of pharmaceutical [and] bio-tech companies to discuss developments in therapeutics to fight the Coronavirus," Grisham said on Twitter.

The US administration is working hard to encourage cooperation between private industries and government, she added.

As of Monday afternoon, the US has registered over 352,500 COVID-19 cases including more than 10,000 deaths, Johns Hopkins University real-time tracker revealed.

