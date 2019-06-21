Trump Discusses Iran in Friday Call With Saudi Crown Prince - White House

US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Friday discussed the escalating tensions with Iran and the situation on world oil market, White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman on Friday discussed the escalating tensions with Iran and the situation on world White House spokesperson Hogan Gidley said in a statement.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke with Saudi Arabian Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salman Al Saud," the statement said. "The two leaders discussed Saudi Arabia's critical role in ensuring stability in the middle East and in the global oil market. They also discussed the threat posed by the Iranian regime's escalatory behavior."