Trump Discusses Iran, Iraq With Qatari Emir - White House Spokesman

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th January, 2020) US President Donald Trump has discussed the situation in Iraq and Iran with Qatari emir, a White House spokesman told reporters on Wednesday.

Judd Deere, the deputy press secretary of the White House, said that Trump had thanked Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani for Qatar's partnership with the United States.

Apart from Iraq and Iran, they touched upon important bilateral and regional matters.

Meanwhile, Deere did not specify whether the negotiations had been held prior to or after Iran's attacks on US military facilities in Iraq.