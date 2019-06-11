(@FahadShabbir)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed by phone a range of issues including the situation in Iran and Northeast Asia as well as bilateral trade, the White House said in a statement on Tuesday.

"The two leaders discussed bilateral issues of mutual interest including trade, Iran, Northeast Asia, and the preparations for the upcoming G20 Osaka Summit on June 28-29 in Osaka, Japan," the statement said commenting on the phone call on Monday.