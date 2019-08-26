Trump Discusses Security Challenges, Trade With Merkel at G7 - White House

US President Donald Trump and German Chancellor Angela Merkel held a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G7 summit in France to discuss trade and security concerns, the White House said on Monday

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany met at the G7 Summit and discussed global and regional security challenges, particularly in Libya and the Sahel region," a readout of the meeting said.

The two leaders also discussed a "significant" trade deal between the United States and the European Union, as well as China's "unfair" trade practices, it added.

Trump and Merkel also agreed on a need to reform the World Trade Organization (WTO), which enforces trade rules for more than 160 member nations.

Trump has often criticized China, claiming that Beijing fails to abide by WTO rules. China was admitted to the trade body in 2001.

The readout added that Trump looks forward to visiting Germany "at the earliest opportunity."