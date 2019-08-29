Trump Discusses Upcoming Warsaw Visit in Phone Call With Polish President - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump has discussed plans for his upcoming visit to Poland to commemorate the start of World War II in the West with Polish President Andrzej Duda, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said on Wednesday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke by telephone with President Andrzej Duda of Poland earlier today to discuss their upcoming meetings in Warsaw, Poland," Deere said. "The President and the First Lady... will join other world leaders to mark the 80th anniversary of the start of World War II.

At a joint press conference in June, Duda and Trump announced that an additional 1,000 US troops would be added to the 4,500-strong force regularly maintained in Poland, and that a second MQ-9 Reaper squadron would be deployed to the country as well as AEGIS Ashore missile systems.

Last Saturday, another leading Polish political figure, former Prime Minister Donald Tusk who is now President of the European Council said the European Union, categorically rejected Trump's logic in inviting Russia back into the Group of Seven industrialized nations.