Trump Discusses With Abe Recent Trip to Iran, Attacks on Oil Tankers - White House

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan," the release said. "The two leaders discussed a range bilateral issues, including Prime Minister Abe's recent travel to Iran and the circumstances surrounding the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman."