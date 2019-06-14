UrduPoint.com
Trump Discusses With Abe Recent Trip To Iran, Attacks On Oil Tankers - White House

Umer Jamshaid 14 hours ago Fri 14th June 2019 | 10:21 PM

US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed his counterpart's recent trip to Iran and the attacks on two oil tankers in the gulf of Oman, the White House said in a press release on Friday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th June, 2019) US President Donald Trump in a phone call with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed his counterpart's recent trip to Iran and the attacks on two oil tankers in the gulf of Oman, the White House said in a press release on Friday.

"President Donald J. Trump spoke today with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe of Japan," the release said. "The two leaders discussed a range bilateral issues, including Prime Minister Abe's recent travel to Iran and the circumstances surrounding the attacks on two tankers in the Gulf of Oman."

