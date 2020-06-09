UrduPoint.com
Trump Discusses With Turkey's Erdogan Conflicts In Libya, Syria - White House

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Tue 09th June 2020 | 12:00 AM

Trump Discusses With Turkey's Erdogan Conflicts in Libya, Syria - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th June, 2020) US President Donald Trump discussed with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan over the telephone the conflicts in Libya and Syria, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said in a statement on Monday.

"The two leaders also discussed critical bilateral and regional issues, including Libya, Syria and the Eastern Mediterranean," Deere said.

