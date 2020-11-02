Trump dismisses election eve polls, says 'really looking good' to win

President Donald Trump began the last day of his campaign for reelection Monday by dismissing "fake" opinion polls showing him set to lose to Democrat Joe Biden

Fayetteville, United States, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2020 ) :President Donald Trump began the last day of his campaign for reelection Monday by dismissing "fake" opinion polls showing him set to lose to Democrat Joe Biden.

"I watch these fake polls," he told a crowd in Fayetteville, North Carolina. "We're going to win anyway.""We are really looking good all over in the real polls," he said.