Trump Dismisses Head Of Federal Climate Research Program - Reports

Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Tue 10th November 2020 | 10:00 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th November, 2020) US President Donald Trump has fired Mike Kuperberg, a Department of Energy employee who was carrying out government research on global warming, The Washington Post reports.

Kuperberg, who was leading the US Global Change Research Program, was told on Friday that his assignment had ended. According to the newspaper, the decision could affect the next National Climate Assessment, expected to be published in 2023, as the Federal research program was linked to it.

According to US media reports, Kuperberg is expected to be replaced by David Legates, who was recently appointed deputy assistant secretary of the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

Trump said in a statement earlier on Monday that he had fired Defense Secretary Mark Esper and was replacing him with Director of the National Counterterrorism Center Christopher Miller.

Esper was expected to be let go since at least June after disagreeing with Trump on various issues such as opposing the US president's idea of using active-duty troops to quell unrest and riots since the wake of George Floyd's death in police custody in May, according to media reports.

Trump is also reportedly expected to fire FBI Director Christopher Wray and CIA Director Gina Haspel.

