UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump 'Displeased' By China's Actions Over Hong Kong - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Wed 27th May 2020 | 12:10 AM

Trump 'Displeased' by China's Actions Over Hong Kong - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is disappointed by China's actions towards Hong Kong, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He [Trump] said to me that he is displeased with China's efforts and it's hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over," McEnany stated.

Last week, the Chinese legislature proposed a bill to outlaw subversive activity in Hong Kong as rallies resumed on Sunday despite a ban on gatherings due to COVID-19.

US officials have threatened to sanction China and possibly change its policy towards the special administrative region.

China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday. To protest the legislation, Hong Kong trade unions have called for a general strike on Wednesday. Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.

Related Topics

Protest China Vote Threatened White House Trump Beijing Hong Kong Hub Congress Sunday

Recent Stories

Mohamed bin Zayed, President of Indonesia review g ..

2 hours ago

Shurooq re-opens leisure, eco-tourism destinations ..

4 hours ago

Distance learning to recommence tomorrow: UAE educ ..

6 hours ago

Oman announces 348 new COVID-19 cases

8 hours ago

DEWA, Huawei increase AI, digital transformation c ..

8 hours ago

Russia reports highest single-day rise in coronavi ..

9 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.