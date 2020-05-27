(@ChaudhryMAli88)

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th May, 2020) US President Donald Trump is disappointed by China's actions towards Hong Kong, White House Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany said in a press briefing on Tuesday.

"He [Trump] said to me that he is displeased with China's efforts and it's hard to see how Hong Kong can remain a financial hub if China takes over," McEnany stated.

Last week, the Chinese legislature proposed a bill to outlaw subversive activity in Hong Kong as rallies resumed on Sunday despite a ban on gatherings due to COVID-19.

US officials have threatened to sanction China and possibly change its policy towards the special administrative region.

China's National People's Congress is set to vote on the bill on Thursday. To protest the legislation, Hong Kong trade unions have called for a general strike on Wednesday. Beijing has repeatedly stated that the disruption in Hong Kong is the result of foreign interference.