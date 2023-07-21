Open Menu

Trump Docs Trial Set For May 2024 At Height Of White House Race

Umer Jamshaid Published July 21, 2023 | 11:06 PM

A US judge on Friday ordered Donald Trump's trial for mishandling top secret documents to begin in May of next year, at the height of what is expected to be a bitter and divisive presidential election campaign

US District Court Judge Aileen Cannon set the start of the jury trial of the former president -- the first ever to face criminal charges -- for May 20, 2024.

Prosecutors had asked for the trial to begin in December of this year, while Trump's defense attorneys had requested that it be held after the November 2024 election.

Cannon said she was setting the start of the trial for May to give both sides time to process more than 1.

1 million pages of discovery evidence and confront the challenge of handling the classified documents at the heart of the case.

"No one disagrees that Defendants need adequate time to review and evaluate it on their own accord," said Cannon, a Trump appointee who was randomly assigned to the high-stakes case.

The trial will be held at a Federal courthouse in Fort Pierce, a city about 130 miles (210 kilometers) north of Miami in a part of Florida handily won by Trump in the 2016 and 2020 presidential contests.

