Trump Does Not Exclude Another White House Run In 2024

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Sun 06th December 2020 | 07:40 AM

Trump Does Not Exclude Another White House Run in 2024

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th December, 2020) US President Donald Trump does not exclude running for president in 2024 and expects the Republicans to take over the House of Representatives in 2022.

"We're gonna win back the White House. We're gonna take back the House in 2022, and then in 2024, and hopefully I won't have to be a candidate, we're gonna win back the White House again. A friend of mine said 'Oh, don't worry about it sir, you're way up in the polls, you'll win in 2024,' I said 'I don't want to wait until 2024, I want to go back three weeks,'" Trump said at the Saturday rally in Valdosta, Georgia.

Trump held the Georgia rally in support of Republican Senators David Perdue and Kelly Loeffler.

Georgia will hold runoff elections on January 5, with Perdue and Loeffler facing Democrats Jon Ossoff and Raphael Warnock, respectively. Democrats will need to win both of the Senate seats to hold a 50-50 majority.

Meanwhile, electors will meet on December 14 to formally vote for the next US president.

Major US media outlets have already proclaimed Democrat Joe Biden to be the winner of the presidential race. Trump still refuses to concede, accusing the Democrats of massive election fraud and promising to take legal action, including the address to the Supreme Court, to prove his victory.

