Trump Does Not Mention Russia, Blasts China In UN General Assembly Speech

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 59 seconds ago Tue 22nd September 2020 | 08:22 PM

Trump Does Not Mention Russia, Blasts China in UN General Assembly Speech

US President Donald Trump criticized China but made no mention of Russia at all in his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday

UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 22nd September, 2020) US President Donald Trump criticized China but made no mention of Russia at all in his speech to the 75th UN General Assembly on Tuesday.

During his speech, Trump lashed out at China for not being transparent and allowing the novel coronavirus to spread throughout the world, and called on the United Nations to hold Beijing accountable for its actions.

Trump also urged the United Nations to focus on what he called are "real problems" facing the world such as terrorism, ethnic cleansing of minority religious groups, trafficking and others.

The US president hailed the recently brokered peace agreements with Israel and announced that more such deals will be reached shortly.

Trump's speech was pre-recorded and lasted about 7 minutes.

This year, the annual UN General Assembly high-level gathering is held online because of restrictive measures imposed with respect to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

The world leaders submitted pre-recorded messages that are being presented by their countries' delegates who are in New York.

