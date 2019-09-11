UrduPoint.com
Trump Does Not Rule Out Easing Sanctions On Iran

Umer Jamshaid 50 seconds ago Wed 11th September 2019 | 11:30 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 11th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump on Wednesday said he does not rule out the possibility of easing sanctions against Iran.

"We will see what happens," Trump told reporters at the White House when asked about such a possibility.

Trump emphasized that Washington is "not looking for regime change" in Iran. He also said he believes that the two countries can make a "good deal."

At the same time, Trump expressed concern over Iran's nuclear program.

"We cannot let Iran have nuclear weapons," he said, while expressing confidence that US sanctions against the Islamic Republic were working.

The Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), signed in 2015 by Iran, China, France, Germany, Russia, the United Kingdom, the United States, Germany and the European Union, required Iran to scale back its nuclear program and severely downgrade its uranium reserves in exchange for sanctions relief.

On May 8, 2018, US President Donald Trump unilaterally withdrew his country from the deal and began reimposing economic sanctions on Iran. Exactly a year later, Tehran said it would begin reducing its commitments under the JCPOA after 60 days unless the Western signatories took steps to offset the impact of the US sanctions. The Islamic Republic subsequently began scaling back its obligations under the accord every 60 days.

