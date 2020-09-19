Trump Does Not Rule Out Firing FBI Chief Wray After Displeased With Testimony to Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not rule out firing FBI Director Christopher Wray when asked if he would replace him after being displeased with his testimony to Congress.

"We're looking at a lot of different things and I did not like his answers yesterday," Trump told reporters on Friday when asked if he was considering replacing Wray. "Antifa is bad, really bad, and if you look at it, who's the big problem? The big problem is China... why he doesn't want to say that, that certainly bothers me."

On Thursday, Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that Antifa is more of an ideology or movement rather than an organization.

Wray also said racially-motivated violence has been responsible for the most lethal activity in the United States over the previous years, however, this year lethal domestic terrorism attacks have all fit in the category of anti-government and anti-authority, which covers everything from anarchists to militia types.

Trump was also bothered that instead of focusing on China as a top national security threat, Wray alleged that Russia is "very active" in its efforts to influence the election and "sow divisiveness and discord" denigrate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Russia denies any attempts to interfere with US domestic affairs, including 2020 elections.