UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump Does Not Rule Out Firing FBI Chief Wray After Displeased With Testimony To Congress

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 19th September 2020 | 02:30 AM

Trump Does Not Rule Out Firing FBI Chief Wray After Displeased With Testimony to Congress

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th September, 2020) US President Donald Trump did not rule out firing FBI Director Christopher Wray when asked if he would replace him after being displeased with his testimony to Congress.

"We're looking at a lot of different things and I did not like his answers yesterday," Trump told reporters on Friday when asked if he was considering replacing Wray. "Antifa is bad, really bad, and if you look at it, who's the big problem? The big problem is China... why he doesn't want to say that, that certainly bothers me."

On Thursday, Wray told the House Homeland Security Committee that Antifa is more of an ideology or movement rather than an organization.

Wray also said racially-motivated violence has been responsible for the most lethal activity in the United States over the previous years, however, this year lethal domestic terrorism attacks have all fit in the category of anti-government and anti-authority, which covers everything from anarchists to militia types.

Trump was also bothered that instead of focusing on China as a top national security threat, Wray alleged that Russia is "very active" in its efforts to influence the election and "sow divisiveness and discord" denigrate Democratic rival Joe Biden.

Russia denies any attempts to interfere with US domestic affairs, including 2020 elections.

Related Topics

Election Firing Russia China Trump United States Congress FBI 2020 All From Top

Recent Stories

MoHAP, NCEMA announce safety protocols for social ..

2 hours ago

Canada Shelves Free Trade Negotiations With China ..

2 hours ago

Nearly Half of US Voters Think Trump Deserves Nobe ..

2 hours ago

UN Libya Envoy Commends Sarraj's Decision to Resig ..

3 hours ago

Migrants on Lesbos face desperate plight

2 hours ago

Minsk May Respond to Looming EU Sanctions by Limit ..

2 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.