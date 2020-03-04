Trump Donates Quarterly Salary to Support Efforts Against Coronavirus in US - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2020) President Donald Trump donated his salary earned during the fourth quarter of 2019 to support US government's efforts to combat the novel coronavirus outbreak, White House Press Secretary Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

"President Donald Trump made a commitment to donate his salary while in office," Grisham said via Twitter on Tuesday. "Honoring that promise and to further protect the American people, he is donating his 2019 Q4 salary to the [Department of Health and Human Services] to support the efforts being undertaken to confront, contain and combat coronavirus.

"

Grisham posted a picture of a check for $100,000 issued by Trump to the Department of Health and Human Services.

More than 90,000 people have been infected with the novel coronavirus worldwide and more than 3,100 have died. The US government reported earlier on Tuesday the ninth death in the United States from the novel coronavirus outbreak.