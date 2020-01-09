UrduPoint.com
Trump Doubts Iran Crash Of Ukrainian Plane Caused By 'Mechanical' Issues

Sumaira FH 6 minutes ago Thu 09th January 2020 | 10:40 PM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th January, 2020) President Donald Trump said he doubts the crash of a Ukrainian passenger jet in Iran that plunged to the ground as Iran fired missiles at two military bases in Iraq was the result of a mechanical failure as initially claimed by Tehran.

"I have my suspicions. I don't want to say that because other people have those suspicions also. Somebody could have made a mistake on the other side [Iran]," Trump told reporters. "Some people say it was mechanical. I personally don't think that's even a question."

