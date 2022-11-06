WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he doubted the country could survive the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's term, alluding to the failures of his administration.

"This country ” I don't know if it's going to live for another two years that's what is happening. So you've got to get out and vote for this man (Republican candidate Mehmet Oz). He is a good man," Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump stressed that the US "has never been so bad as it is right now," noting Washington's weakening standing in the world.

"It's never been in this position. We're not respected anyplace.

.. It it's amazing that we love each other we're having such a good time and yet the subject is so negative. There's nothing good to say about what's happening in our country," Trump said.

Trump further called on the US citizens, who seek to "stop the destruction" of their country and "save the American dream," to vote Republican on November 8.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats, while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.