UrduPoint.com

Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years Of Biden's Tenure

Sumaira FH Published November 06, 2022 | 03:00 PM

Trump Doubts US Can Survive 2 More Years of Biden's Tenure

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th November, 2022) Former US President Donald Trump said on Sunday he doubted the country could survive the two remaining years of President Joe Biden's term, alluding to the failures of his administration.

"This country ” I don't know if it's going to live for another two years that's what is happening. So you've got to get out and vote for this man (Republican candidate Mehmet Oz). He is a good man," Trump said at a campaign rally in Pennsylvania ahead of the upcoming midterm elections.

Trump stressed that the US "has never been so bad as it is right now," noting Washington's weakening standing in the world.

"It's never been in this position. We're not respected anyplace.

.. It it's amazing that we love each other we're having such a good time and yet the subject is so negative. There's nothing good to say about what's happening in our country," Trump said.

Trump further called on the US citizens, who seek to "stop the destruction" of their country and "save the American dream," to vote Republican on November 8.

Thirty-five of the 100 seats in the US Senate and all 435 House seats are up for election this year, in addition to state and local positions. The Democrats currently control the House of Representatives by eight seats, while the Senate is split 50-50 with Vice President Kamala Harris representing the tie-breaking vote in her role as president of the upper chamber.

Related Topics

Election Senate World Washington Vote Trump Split Man Chamber November Democrats Sunday All Love

Recent Stories

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash ..

T20 World Cup 2022: India make good start in clash with Zimbabwe

1 hour ago
 T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by f ..

T20 World Cup 2022: Pakistan reach semi-final by five-wicket win over Bangladesh

2 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 42 Zimbabwe Vs. India

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 November 2022

6 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 6th November 2022

6 hours ago
 T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Nethe ..

T20 World Cup 2022 Match 40 South Africa Vs. Netherlands

11 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.