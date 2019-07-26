UrduPoint.com
Trump Downplays North Korea's Recent Missile Launches

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Fri 26th July 2019 | 09:50 AM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump in an interview with Fox news downplayed the recent missile launches by North Korea, saying Washington and Pyongyang have been "doing very well."

On Thursday, North Korea fired two projectiles from the area close to its east coast city of Wonsan. The South Korean Joint Chiefs of Staff subsequently said that the launches were two short-range missiles that flew around 267 miles at an altitude of 31 miles before falling into the Sea of Japan. On Friday, North Korea's state-run media reported that the launches were tests of a new tactical guided weapon, observed by leader Kim Jong Un.

"In the case of North Korea, I am actually getting along very well with [Kim]. But we'll see what happens. The sanctions are on. The hostages are back. We're getting the remains back. They haven't done nuclear testing. They really haven't tested missiles other than, you know, smaller ones, which is something that lots test.

But I think with North Korea, we've been doing very well," Trump said on Thursday when asked if he would "devastate" Iran and North Korea if they "force" him to, in the wake of recent reported missile launches by the two countries.

According to North Korea's media, Pyongyang carried out the launches on Thursday intending to warn South Korea against boosting its military build-up.

Meanwhile, the US State Department said that Washington was committed to using diplomacy to achieve the denuclearization of North Korea.

North Korea's recent missile launches took place less than a month after a meeting between Kim and Trump in the village of Panmunjom at the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) between the two Koreas.

During the meeting, the two leaders agreed to energize their deadlocked denuclearization talks by engaging in working-level contacts.

