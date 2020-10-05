Trump Drives Past Supporters at Walter Reed, Later Remarks on 'Interesting' COVID Journey

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th October, 2020) US President Donald Trump briefly left the Walter Reed National Military Medical Center to greet his supporters gathered near the hospital.

According to NBC video footage, Trump's motorcade drove past a small crowd of his supporters on Sunday and then returned back to the medical center.

Trump waved from behind the closed window of the car and did not get out of the vehicle. He was wearing a face mask.

In a video released on Twitter on Sunday Trump said he had learned a lot about the coronavirus.

"It's been a very interesting journey, I learned a lot about COVID, I learned it by really going to school, this is the real school," Trump said.