Trump, Duda to Make Announcement on Enhancing Deterrence Posture in Europe - US Official

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th June, 2019) President Donald Trump and Polish President Andrzej Duda will make a significant announcement on Wednesday about enhancing deterrence posture in Europe, a senior US administration official told reporters on Tuesday.

The Financial Times reported earlier in June that the United States and Poland are close to inking a deal on increasing the number of US troops stationed in the Eastern European country by at least 1,000. Last year Trump said the United States was considering establishing a permanent military base in Poland.

"Tomorrow there will be a significant announcement made on this front [defense relationship] tomorrow at the White House.

We're really looking forward to announcing this new facet of our military to military relationship," the official said. "We believe it is going to significantly enhance our military to military relationship but also enhance the defense and deterrence posture in Europe and our commitment to NATO."

The Polish president will be in Washington on Wednesday to discuss a range of bilateral interests including security, trade, energy, and deepening the security partnership, the official said.

