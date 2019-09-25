UrduPoint.com
Trump During Phone Call Asked Ukraine's President To 'Look Into' Biden Case - Transcript

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 07:57 PM

Trump During Phone Call Asked Ukraine's President to 'Look Into' Biden Case - Transcript

President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general in order to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, an official transcript of a phone call revealed on Wednesday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th September, 2019) President Donald Trump asked Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to work with his personal lawyer and the US attorney general in order to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden's son, an official transcript of a phone call revealed on Wednesday.

The White House released the official transcript just one day after the House of Representatives launched a formal impeachment inquiry over allegations that Trump pressed Zelensky to investigate Hunter Biden in order to boost his 2020 re-election bid.

"There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that, so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," Trump told Zelensky during the July 25 call, according to the transcript.

"Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it ... It sounds horrible to me."

The transcript also shows that Trump asked Zelesnky to speak to his attorney Rudy Giuliani and US Attorney General William Barr about the Biden case. In addition, Zelensky assured Trump that Ukraine's next prosecutor general would be "100% my person" and would look into the situation surrounding the Biden case.

