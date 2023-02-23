UrduPoint.com

Trump During Trip To East Palestine Says 'Terrible' Biden Hasn't Visited After Train Wreck

Umer Jamshaid Published February 23, 2023 | 12:50 AM

Trump During Trip to East Palestine Says 'Terrible' Biden Hasn't Visited After Train Wreck

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd February, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump during a visit to East Palestine, Ohio, on Wednesday to inspect recovery efforts following a toxic train wreck said it is terrible President Joe Biden has not yet decided to visit the small town.

"I think it's terrible," Trump said when asked about Biden not visiting East Palestine.

Trump was greeted by dozens of enthusiastic residents in the town of nearly 5,000 people. The crowd cheered "Trump," "USA"  and "Let's go Brandon" during one of Trump's stops in town.

Trump told residents that if he was president he would have immediately deployed the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to East Palestine to help with recovery efforts following the train derailment that led to the release of toxic chemicals into the surrounding environment.

The Biden administration announced on Friday, roughly two weeks after the incident, that FEMA would deploy to East Palestine.

Trump also assured the crowd of residents that a lot of progress was being made to address the situation.

Despite repeated assurances from state and federal officials that the air and water are safe, residents in the area have told Sputnik of recent health effects, including headaches, burning skin and irritated eyes, as well as anxiety about long-term health risks such as cancer.

The Ohio Department of Natural Resources told Sputnik that approximately 3,500 fish had died in waterways near the train derailment site.

