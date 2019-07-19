Trump, Dutch Prime Minister Rutte Discuss MH17 Crash - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th July, 2019) US President Donald Trump discussed the investigation into the MH17 air crash five years ago with visiting Netherlands Prime Minister Mark Rutte, the White House said in a statement.

"The two leaders...

noted that yesterday [Wednesday] marked the five-year anniversary of Malaysia Airlines Flight MH-17 being shot down," the readout said on Thursday. "The United States fully supports the ongoing work of Dutch authorities and the Joint Investigation Team to bring justice to those responsible."