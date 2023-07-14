Open Menu

Trump Earned Over $12Mln In Speaking Fees After Leaving Presidential Office - Reports

Umer Jamshaid Published July 14, 2023 | 04:40 PM

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th July, 2023) Donald Trump earned more than $12 million by speaking at events and at least $13 million from his overseas golf and resort ventures since ending his US presidential term in 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported.

In the article, published on Thursday, the news outlet referred to the Federal financial disclosures provided by Trump to the US Office of Government Ethics in light of his presidential bid. The data shows that Trump, after leaving office, earned between $150,000 and $2.5 million for each of the 15 events he spoke at. The speaking engagements included his American Freedom Tour in Florida and Texas, as well as events with former Fox News host Bill O'Reilly.

Besides, Trump earned over $50 million from his golf courses in New York and North Carolina, while his golf resorts in Ireland and Scotland have brought him about $7 million each. Financial disclosures also indicated that Melania Trump, the former first lady, has earned more than $1 million from speaking engagements since 2021.

The report estimates the total worth of Trump's assets at approximately $1.

5 billion. It is bigger than that of Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, Trump's closest rival within the Republican Party, who has reported more than $1.1 million in net worth.

On July 5, The Washington Post reported that Trump's joint fundraising committee raised $35 million in the second quarter of 2023, but these funds were distributed between his official presidential campaign and the Save America committee. While the former president's advisers did not disclose the distribution rate, the fine print on recent fundraising leaflets has said that 90% of the money will be directed to the campaign and 10% to Save America. On the next day, CNN reported that DeSantis, in turn, raised $20 million during the same period.

The US presidential election is planned for November 2024. Incumbent President Joe Biden officially announced his participation in the election in April 2023, saying that he needs more time to "finish the job." Trump announced his bid to return in the Oval Office in November 2022.

