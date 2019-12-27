Trump, Egyptian President Call for Urgent Steps to Resolve Conflict in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th December, 2019) US President Donald Trump and his Egyptian counterpart Abdel Fattah El-Sisi oppose international exploitation in Libya and call on all sides to take steps aimed at resolving the conflict in that country, the White House said in a statement according to a pool report.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump spoke with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt. The leaders discussed important regional and bilateral issues," the statement said on Thursday. "Regarding Libya, the leaders rejected foreign exploitation and agreed that parties must take urgent steps to resolve the conflict before Libyans lose control to foreign actors."