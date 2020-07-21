UrduPoint.com
Trump, Egypt's Sisi Call For Immediate Ceasefire In Libya - White House

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Tue 21st July 2020 | 01:00 AM

Trump, Egypt's Sisi Call for Immediate Ceasefire in Libya - White House

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st July, 2020) US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi have stressed the need to reach a ceasefire in Libya to de-escalate the situation in the conflict-torn country, White House Deputy Press Secretary Judd Deere said after a phone talk between the two leaders on Monday.

"The two leaders affirmed the need for immediate de-escalation in Libya, including through a ceasefire and progress on economic and political negotiations," Deere said in a Twitter statement.

