UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Trump, Egypt's Sisi Express Support For Unified Libya At G7 Summit

Muhammad Irfan 5 minutes ago Mon 26th August 2019 | 05:56 PM

Trump, Egypt's Sisi Express Support for Unified Libya at G7 Summit

US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the situation in Libya on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in southwest France, the White House said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the situation in Libya on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in southwest France, the White House said in a readout on Monday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt in Biarritz, France," the readout said. "The two leaders discussed the crisis in Libya. They expressed their shared support for a stable, unified, and democratic Libya, able to stand on its own against terrorism and to deliver security and prosperity for all Libyans.

"

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament rules over eastern Libya, while the UN-supported GNA controls the other part of the country.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from those whom it describes as terrorists.

Related Topics

Parliament Egypt White House France Trump Biarritz Tripoli Libya April All From

Recent Stories

S.Africa fails to stop attacks on foreign truckers ..

5 minutes ago

Woman Dies in Shooting in Southern Swedish City of ..

5 minutes ago

Pakistan attaches high value to ties with Sri Lank ..

8 minutes ago

Overseas Pakistanis Foundation to extend e-learnin ..

9 minutes ago

Kashmir disputed can spark S. Asia's nuclear fuse: ..

11 minutes ago

Thai palace releases rare images of king's royal c ..

11 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.