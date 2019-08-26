US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the situation in Libya on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in southwest France, the White House said in a readout on Monday

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th August, 2019) US President Donald Trump and Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi discussed the situation in Libya on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in southwest France, the White House said in a readout on Monday.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump met with President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi of Egypt in Biarritz, France," the readout said. "The two leaders discussed the crisis in Libya. They expressed their shared support for a stable, unified, and democratic Libya, able to stand on its own against terrorism and to deliver security and prosperity for all Libyans.

"

The security and political situation in Libya has been unstable since the 2011 revolution, as the country is still divided between two rival authorities: the LNA-backed parliament rules over eastern Libya, while the UN-supported GNA controls the other part of the country.

The confrontation between the two rival Libyan authorities dangerously escalated in early April, after the forces of the LNA launched an offensive on Tripoli to free it from those whom it describes as terrorists.