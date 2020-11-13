Trump election lawyers on trial in court of public opinion

Written in giant capital letters, it's nearly impossible to miss the message emblazoned along a San Francisco street: "Jones Day: Hands off our ballots."

Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2020 ) :Written in giant capital letters, it's nearly impossible to miss the message emblazoned along a San Francisco street: "Jones Day: Hands off our ballots." The Jones Day law firm on the receiving end of the painted directive is working on US President Donald Trump's legal crusade against the outcome of last week's presidential election.

The outgoing president and most Republican allies have so far refused to recognize the win of Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, decrying massive "fraud" and launching a dozen complaints in several key states.

But the judicial fight is lacking one important element: any evidence pointing to such fraud.

That fact has put the lawyers of Jones Day and other firms involved in a bind, with political activists and legal colleagues alike accusing them of undermining democracy.

The anti-Trump Republican group The Lincoln Project denounced Jones Day and Porter Wright -- another law firm assisting Trump's effort -- on Twitter.

"Employees of @JonesDay & @PorterWright, do you believe your law firms should be attempting to overturn the will of the American people?"And even other attorneys have challenged their peers' involvement.

"The deeper they venture down the Trump conspiracy rabbit hole, armed with nothing more than futile lawsuits premised on flimsy evidentiary or legal bases, the more their professional reputations and law licenses are at risk," lawyers Bradley Moss and Joanne Molinaro warned in an opinion piece in The Atlantic.