Trump Election-Result Legal Challenge Continues Despite Allowing Biden Transition to Begin

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 24th November, 2020) President Donald Trump said that the General Services Administration (GSA), which authorized the onset of a formal transition to a Biden administration, said the GSA does not determine the outcome of the US presidential election and his campaign's legal challenges of the election results continue.

"Remember, the GSA has been terrific, and [Administrator] Emily Murphy has done a great job, but the GSA does not determine who the next President of the United States will be," Trump said in a Twitter statement on Tuesday.

On Monday, Murphy authorized the release of millions of Dollars in official funds to back the transition to the Biden administration after Trump reportedly dropped objections to the move. The decision also allows Biden to coordinate with current Federal government officials.

At the same time, Trump insisted that he will never concede "to fake ballots and Dominion" and said his team is moving "full speed ahead" with the legal challenges against vote tallies in key battleground states.