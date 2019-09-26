Trump Encourages Ukraine to Boost Relations With US, Russia

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) US President Donald Trump during remarks with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that Ukraine will boost its relations with the United States, Russia and the rest of the world through various diplomatic avenues.

"Over the last fairly short period of time, you've really made some progress with Russia, I hear a lot of progress has been made," Trump said on Wednesday. "Just keep it going. It would be nice to end that whole disaster."

Trump said he hopes Zelenskyy and Russian President Vladimir Putin can get together and resolve the conflict in the Donbas.

Trump also mentioned that the United States and Ukraine should work on increasing trade.

The US president also suggested he and Zelenskyy work on getting France, Germany and the European Union to provide more support for Ukraine.

Moreover, Trump said Zelenskyy was elected on the basis of stopping corruption in the Ukraine and that if he is able to crack down on the issue it will be a "big favor to the whole world.

"

The bilateral meeting took place after Trump released the transcript of his July 25 telephone conversation with Zelenskyy earlier on Wednesday in light of accusations he pressed the Ukrainian leader to cooperate on a probe of former Vice President Joe Biden's son Hunter.

Last year, Biden told an audience at the Council on Foreign Relations in Washington that during a 2016 trip to Ukraine he threatened to withdraw a $1 billion loan guarantee if Kiev did not fire its chief prosecutor, Viktor Shokin.

From 2014 until April of this year, Hunter Biden sat on the board of Burisma Holdings, a natural gas company that at one point was the target of a corruption probe led by Shokin.

In October of 2017, Burisma in a statement said Ukrainian prosecutors had closed the investigation, according to Bloomberg.