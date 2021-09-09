Trump Endorses Republican Challenger to 'Disloyal' Liz Cheney - Statement

UrduPoint.com

Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a challenger to Representative Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in her previously safe seat in the US state of Wyoming

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th September, 2021) Former US President Donald Trump on Thursday endorsed a challenger to Representative Liz Cheney, the daughter of former Vice President Dick Cheney, in her previously safe seat in the US state of Wyoming.

"I strongly endorse Republican House of Representatives Candidate Harriet Hageman from Wyoming who is running against warmonger and disloyal Republican, Liz Cheney," Trump said in a statement. "Harriet has my complete and total endorsement in replacing the Democrats' number one provider of sound bites Liz Cheney."

Cheney was one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump following the January 6 Capitol riot by supporters of the then-outgoing president.

She also vowed that she would do everything she could to ensure that Trump never again got anywhere near the Oval Office.

Earlier this year, House Republicans ousted Cheney from the Number Three spot in their leadership as chairman of the conference of party representatives. Trump then accused her of being a "bitter, horrible human being" and a "warmonger whose family stupidly pushed us into the never ending middle East disaster."

Cheney was then replaced as Republican conference chair by Congresswoman Elise Stefani.

