Trump Enters Manhattan Court To Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

Muhammad Irfan Published April 04, 2023 | 11:00 PM

Trump Enters Manhattan Court to Face Charges - Sputnik Correspondent

Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse where he is expected to be charged, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday afternoon

NEW YORK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has arrived at the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse where he is expected to be charged, a Sputnik correspondent reported on Tuesday afternoon.

A grand jury in New York voted to indict Trump last week.

Officially, the charges will be brought only when Trump appears in court, but it has been assumed that the case concerns alleged payment to pornography actress Stormy Daniel in exchange for her silence regarding an affair with Trump.

Trump has previously denied any wrongdoing on his part as well as having any ties with Daniels. Trump has also said the case was purely political in nature by a weaponized District Attorney's Office in Manhattan and related to his intention to run for the presidency in the 2024 race.

More Stories From World

