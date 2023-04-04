Trump Enters Manhattan Courtroom for Arraignment

Former US President Donald Trump has entered a Manhattan courtroom to be arraigned on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels, to which he is expected to plead not guilty

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th April, 2023) Former US President Donald Trump has entered a Manhattan courtroom to be arraigned on charges linked to alleged hush money payments to pornography actress Stormy Daniels, to which he is expected to plead not guilty.

Trump entered the courtroom Tuesday afternoon, according to media footage from the courthouse. Trump declined to take questions from reporters while entering the courtroom.

Prior to entering the courtroom, Trump was processed as a defendant, including having fingerprints taken, ABC news reported.

The indictment against Trump is set to be unsealed alongside the arraignment hearing.