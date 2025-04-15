Trump Envoy Says Verification 'key Point' In Iran Talks
Umer Jamshaid Published April 15, 2025 | 10:30 AM
Washington, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2025) Any nuclear deal between the United States and Iran will hinge on verification of Tehran's enrichment and weaponization capabilities, President Donald Trump's special envoy said Monday.
"The first meeting, was positive, constructive, compelling," Steve Witkoff, who led the US delegation to talks last week in Oman, said in a televised Fox news interview.
Witkoff appeared to stop short of calling for a complete dismantling of Iran's nuclear program, saying "this is going to be much about verification on the enrichment program."
"They do not need to enrich past 3.67 percent," the real estate magnate said, referencing the maximum level allowed under the prior nuclear agreement that Trump exited during his first term, in 2018.
"In some circumstances, they're at 60 percent, in other circumstances 20 percent," Witkoff said. "That cannot be, and you do not need to run, as they claim, a civil nuclear program where you're enriching past 3.
67 percent."
The multi-party 2015 deal that Trump abandoned aimed to make it practically impossible for Iran to build an atomic bomb, while at the same time allowing it to pursue a civil nuclear program.
The latest International Atomic Energy Agency said Iran had an estimated 274.8 kilograms of uranium enriched to 60 percent, nearing the weapons grade of 90 percent.
Verification of "weaponization" capabilities will be another "critical" point in the negotiations with Iran, Witkoff said.
"That includes missiles, the type of missiles that they have stockpiled there, and it includes the trigger for a bomb," he told Fox host Sean Hannity.
"The devil will be in the details" of any formal document, he said, adding "hopefully we'll have that high quality problem of getting a document drafted."
"But verification will be the key point that undergirds this agreement."
Recent Stories
5.2-magnitude earthquake hits California
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 April 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 April 2025
Saif bin Zayed meets with Director of Government Agency at Cabinet of Ministers ..
General Civil Aviation Authority announces resumption of air flights between UAE ..
UAE’s Premier Marine delivers Rawabi 73 to Vallianz Offshore Services
Elite group of professional, amateur anglers to compete in Yas Grand Kingfish Ch ..
Theyab bin Mohamed bin Zayed receives Prime Minister of Republic of North Macedo ..
Government estimate shows record decline of Japanese nationals as of October 202 ..
Zayed bin Hamad honours French rider Kevin Staut as winner of 14th UAE President ..
Real estate leaders discuss opportunities in shaping future of urban infrastruct ..
UAE President and Prime Minister of North Macedonia discuss bilateral cooperatio ..
More Stories From World
-
Trump envoy says verification 'key point' in Iran talks6 minutes ago
-
Peru mourns its literary giant Mario Vargas Llosa16 minutes ago
-
Meta news ban intensifying Canadians' legacy media break1 hour ago
-
Arsenal target Champions League glory to save season2 hours ago
-
Trump's tariff exemptions give markets relief, but uncertainty dominates8 hours ago
-
Tennis: ATP Munich results8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A results8 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A table8 hours ago
-
Pope paves way for 'God's architect' Gaudi's sainthood9 hours ago
-
Noboa wins Ecuador presidential runoff, rival claims fraud9 hours ago
-
AI agents poised to take over travel industry9 hours ago
-
Death toll from Dominican nightclub disaster rises to 231: minister9 hours ago